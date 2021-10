From afar, the Denver Broncos week three matchup looks like a tale of two quarterbacks. Zach Wilson’s career has not gotten off to the start the New York Jets hoped for. The rookie has thoroughly struggled the first two games of 2020, completing 55.7% of his passes for 468 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. Sports Info Solutions charting deems 68.6% of his passes as on target, which ranks 19th among quarterbacks with at least 50 drop backs this year. He’s also taken 10 sacks.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO