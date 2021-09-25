Expanding use of vaccines an effective strategy to fight COVID-19
Safe and effective vaccines continue to be our single best defense against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Since the early summer, the delta variant of the virus has been the dominant variant circulating in the United States and now represents more than 99% of new cases nationwide. Nearly every corner of the country has experienced high or substantial spread because of delta, which is much more easily transmissible than previous variants.www.durangoherald.com
