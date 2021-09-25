CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Firefighters from Across the Nation to Train in Wichita

Firefighters from across the United States will converge in Wichita on September 24th through the 26th for Wichita HOT. Wichita HOT started in 2007 as a training conference for local firefighters, intending to teach excellent, aggressive fire tactics to attendees who might not have access or funding to attend larger conferences. Over time, attendance has expanded to include neighboring departments and rural volunteers.

