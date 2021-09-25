The Most Beautiful Fall Drive In Wisconsin Just Might Make You Dizzy
By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
8 days ago
It might be hard to keep your eyes on the road in Northport, Wisconsin – the fall colors are simply spectacular. You’ll want to drive carefully on this scenic highway, though, because this might be the curviest little stretch of road in Wisconsin. It’s called Highway 42 and it has to be experienced to be believed. Fill up your tank and hang onto the wheel – here’s what’s waiting down the road.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
If you have a zoom lens you can get a really interesting photo down the highway. Or you can simply roll along and take in all of the spectacular fall colors – the best colors can be found from late September until early October.
Wisconsin has tons of gorgeous spots for a fall drive. Here are some more scenic driving routes that are hard to beat.
The last glacier that swept over Wisconsin created some remarkable terrain that beckons adventurers – it’s a wild and rugged stretch of land the locals simply call “the Kettle.” The Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive will take you through the heart of this beautiful country, passing glacial lakes, scenic vistas, and a few spots to get […]
The post This Adventure-Filled Wisconsin Road Trip Will Take You To 8 Little Known And Unforgettable Destinations appeared first on Only In Your State.
There was a time when Clifton was a boom town – a place with a mission: mine limestone. The Western Lime and Cement Company was based on this rocky bluff, operating a busy limestone quarry operation that grew into a small city. The lime kilns have been cold and quiet for decades and Clifton’s residents […]
The post The Wisconsin Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Apostle Islands in Lake Superior are arguably the wildest and most wonderful place you’ll find in Wisconsin. They are gorgeous and unspoiled – in part because they are located miles from the Wisconsin mainland. While some islands require a private boat or kayak to reach, a hike on the most accessible island offers a complete Apostles experience that’s hard to beat. The Bay and Woods Trail will take you to a gorgeous beach, through the forest along a rocky shoreline and back. Lace up your boots: here’s what’s waiting for you on the trail.
In southeast Wisconsin, you can find a slice of heaven, and it’s shaped like an “O.” Racine is a capital of kringle, a sweet Danish delight brought here by immigrants generations ago. It’s a delicacy that people drive hours for, and some of the best kringle is waiting for you at O&H Danish Bakery. It’s […]
The post O&H Danish Bakery Has 19 Flavors Of Kringle That Have To Be Tasted appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Empire Builder is one of America’s great train adventures – it’s a long-haul train route that travels all the way from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest. But you can get a little taste of what this trip is like without needing a sleeping car, a fat wallet, or much time. Just head to Portage […]
The post Ride The Amtrak Through The Wisconsin River Valley For Just $13 appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Farmer’s Almanac has some good news: the Frozen Tundra won’t need to change its name anytime soon. The famous annual prognosticators of weather are predicting that a winter wallop is on its way to Wisconsin. Tune up the snowblower, bring out the snow shovels, and stock up on hot chocolate: here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter.
Most often in Wisconsin, blizzards don’t hit the whole state. Typically, only parts of the state suffer from a winter storm; however, that’s not always the case. On November 11 and 12, 1940, for example, Wisconsin’s worst blizzard, otherwise known as the Armistice Day Blizzard, wreaked havoc on the entire state. Striking out of nowhere, […]
The post In 1940, Wisconsin Was Hit With The Worst Blizzard In State History appeared first on Only In Your State.
The annual color show is about to arrive in Wisconsin and this year promises to be spectacular. From Antigo to Alma, Door County to Dorchester, trees will be bursting with color, beckoning road trippers, scenic hikers, and bikers who want to kick up some fallen leaves with their tires. So where to take in this kaleidoscope of fall color? This year it’s arriving a little later in some places. Don’t miss it – read on to see when and where fall color is arriving in Wisconsin.
An incredible zoo in eastern Wisconsin will let you take a walk – or a ride – on the wild side. Shalom Wildlife Zoo is home to a huge number of wild and exotic animals and it’s the perfect destination for a family day trip. And if you love seeing gorgeous wolves up close, this […]
The post Spend The Day With Arctic Wolves At The Shalom Wildlife Zoo In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are campgrounds that are dripping with amenities and are so luxurious that you might not even feel like you’re outside. Wandawega Lake Resort, aka Camp Wandawega, is not one of those places. This is a resort that actually warns guests to keep their expectations low – this isn’t a resort that comes equipped with scented candles and high thread count sheets. What it does have is even better – a true outdoors experience that even includes the opportunity to sleep in a replica teepee. Intrigued? Read on to see why Camp Wandawega offers a secluded getaway like no other.
If you’re a Wisconsinite, you know there’s nothing like a fresh Wisconsin cheese curd. The squeaky, salty snack is perfect however you eat it: cold, right out of the fridge, or served up in a basket, beer battered and fried to perfection. There was a time when your cheese curd...
One of the most spectacular ways to take in Wisconsin’s fall color show can be found in Waupaca County, where a special excursion boat will take you on a trip like no other. Clear Water Harbor offers fall color cruises that are served up with some lake scenery that’s simply spectacular. It’s the perfect destination for a Wisconsin fall day – here’s why you should buy a ticket.
Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
Lady Liberty might be a little closer than you realize. A perfect replica of the famous statue resides in the heart of the Fox Cities of Wisconsin, holding her torch proudly for passing cars and pedestrians. The statue is a ringer for the iconic greeter of Ellis Island, just a lot smaller. So exactly where […]
The post Most People Don’t Know There’s A Little Statue Of Liberty In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
Let’s be honest, there are endless natural wonders in Wisconsin to explore all year long. But autumn in Wisconsin? We shine. Who hasn’t fallen in love with our trees during this fantastic season? If you’re wondering where to see fall colors in Wisconsin, embark on this wonderful road trip. Let’s indulge and explore the best […]
The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Wisconsin Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
Between Madison and Milwaukee, a magical experience beckons kids every fall. Little Amerricka, a charming, throwback amusement park, has a pumpkin train that winds and meanders its way to a gorgeous field packed with bright orange pumpkins that are just waiting to be taken home. Read on to see why this train might be the […]
The post The Pumpkin Train Ride In Wisconsin Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
Visitors to Leopold’s might wonder if they’ve stepped into a bookstore or bar. The answer is yes! This fun new spot near the University of Wisconsin-Madison is the perfect hangout place for those who like their fiction served up with some really good wine. An awesome atmosphere, a perfect location, some classic titles, and wonderful spirits add up to a really great time at Leopold’s. Here’s what’s waiting for you at the shop.
Wisconsin has some of the best sausage on the planet, and there’s a shop in Milwaukee where you can taste this wonderful tradition without breaking the bank. Usinger’s Famous Sausage is a sausage maker that’s been crafting old-world sausages for over a century, and it has a retail store where you can buy a huge variety of sausage and meat products. It has a great deal that’s only available in the shop. Here’s how you can take advantage of it.
While the villages of Door County are often packed with visitors, there’s a gorgeous place you can have all to yourself. The Mink River is near Sister Bay or Ellison Bay but it feels a world away. It’s a wild place that gives paddlers a glimpse of what Wisconsin was like before farmers, loggers, or […]
The post Paddle A Hidden Wisconsin River That Will Take You Into A World That Few Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
In far northeastern Wisconsin, there’s a beautiful island resort that’s home to a wild forest, rivers, and a few legends. The Four Seasons Island Resort is located near Pembine and for more than a century, it’s been a place for people who want to get away from it all while enjoying a bit of luxury. […]
The post Stay With The Legends of Ghosts and Gangsters At This Wisconsin Hotel On A Hidden Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 13