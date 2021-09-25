These Are All Of The Factors That Make It Hard To Get Enough Vitamin D From The Sun
Given its nickname as the "sunshine vitamin," you'd think you could get all of the vitamin D you need from good ol' sunlight. And while your body does produce vitamin D when your skin is exposed to a specific range of the sun's UVB rays (like when you sip that iced matcha outside in the morning to start the day...and assuming it's the right time of year and you're at the right latitude), getting ample amounts of the nutrient from that golden light isn't as simple as it might seem.www.mindbodygreen.com
Comments / 0