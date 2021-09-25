These Are All Of The Factors That Make It Hard To Get Enough Vitamin D From The Sun

Reality check: Most people don't get enough vitamin D. In fact, a 2018 review in Cureus revealed that 41.6% of adults in the United States are deficient. That's pretty worrisome given that vitamin D plays such an important role in maintaining strong, healthy bones—and a deficiency can cause such symptoms as muscle weakness, bone pain, and mood changes. But many people overlook one of the telltale signs that they're not getting enough of this nutrient. According to experts, a vitamin D deficiency can wreak havoc on your energy levels. So, if you notice you feel more tired than usual no matter how much sleep you're getting, your low vitamin D levels may be to blame.

NUTRITION ・ 4 DAYS AGO