Windows 11 PC screen goes Black or PC Sleeps every few seconds? Intel Ready Mode Technology could be responsible for it. Here’s what you need to do. After upgrading Windows 10 to Windows 11, I found that after logging in, the screen used to immediately go black in a few seconds and I was required to log in again. This led to me wonder what was causing this issue. I looked around and was able to identify and resolve the issue.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO