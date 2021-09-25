Fix Error 0x643, Unable to make changes to your software

Apple has just released iOS 15 to the public and it is now available to download on all compatible iPhone models. If you are interested in downloading the update right away, all you have to do is head over to the Settings app. However, sometimes the update process might not be as simple as it looks. If you are encountering a Software Update Failed error while trying to update to iOS 15, there are some things that you can try to fix it.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO