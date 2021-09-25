CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fix Error 0x643, Unable to make changes to your software

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile trying to install a third-party application on their Windows computer, MSI can sometimes encounter the message – Unable to make changes to your software, The software change returned error code 0x643. It is most commonly faced while installing high bandwidth applications like Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom, Eset, or a Microsoft Office product. This error has also been observed when users deploy SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager) to install programs on multiple computers at the same time. Today, we will be discussing how you can fix Error 0x643 in Windows 11/10.

