Newsmaker Spotlight: Kevin Levent on New Tools and Inspiring Agent Buy-In

Chris Howell is an award-winning journalist, author of Man Talk, and President & CEO of Chris Howell Communications LLC, a first-rate media and communications agency in Dallas, Texas. With more than two decades of media experience, he has produced and directed numerous video projects for clients such as the City of Lancaster, T.D. Jakes Ministries, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, and others. Under his leadership, Chris Howell Communications, LLC, has become a trusted company for promotional support on movie and television projects. Mr. Howell is a Quest for Success Award recipient and a board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists. He was called to Austin on March 30, 2017, to be recognized on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives for both his business as well as his service to the community through the Chris Howell Foundation. He’s also a husband, father and Pa Pa. Check him out at www.chrishowellonline.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO