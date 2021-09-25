CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsmaker Spotlight: Kevin Levent on New Tools and Inspiring Agent Buy-In

By Jordan Grice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Levent is the president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) Metro Brokers, where he leads daily business operations and growth for the Georgia-based company. Leveraging more than 24 years of real estate experience, he’s helped launch new tech-enabled tools to help BHGRE and its 2,500-plus...

Buy Black Business Spotlight

Chris Howell is an award-winning journalist, author of Man Talk, and President & CEO of Chris Howell Communications LLC, a first-rate media and communications agency in Dallas, Texas. With more than two decades of media experience, he has produced and directed numerous video projects for clients such as the City of Lancaster, T.D. Jakes Ministries, Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, and others. Under his leadership, Chris Howell Communications, LLC, has become a trusted company for promotional support on movie and television projects. Mr. Howell is a Quest for Success Award recipient and a board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists. He was called to Austin on March 30, 2017, to be recognized on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives for both his business as well as his service to the community through the Chris Howell Foundation. He’s also a husband, father and Pa Pa. Check him out at www.chrishowellonline.com.
Century 21 Expands With Realty Group Addition

Local real estate entrepreneurs Maira Fernandez, broker/co-owner and Ramon Torres, vice president, recently announced that they have left another real estate franchise and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Realty Group. Fernandez and Torres, and their 51 sales professionals, serve homebuyers, home sellers and property investors in Guttenberg, throughout Hudson county and the tri-state area.
Real Estate Lending: Taking the Verified Path to Success

This month, Real Estate magazine had the chance to sit down with Jes Fields, Rocket Mortgage’s Real Estate Channel executive vice president, to discuss how the company’s tools and technology help agents and their clients find success in today’s competitive market. Paige Brown: Tell us about your professional history with...
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Celebrates First Anniversary of Launch

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance (The Alliance) is celebrating the first anniversary of its launch, having attracted more than 1,700 members, partnerships with the leading companies, brands and REALTOR® associations and a long list of achievements in its first 12 months. The Alliance has become the real estate industry’s most prominent voice in the continued fight to protect the LGBTQ+ community from housing discrimination as it also works to grow the community’s homeownership levels and improving the real estate industry’s recognition and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community’s housing needs.
How to Determine the Perfect Offer on a House in Any Market

You’ve likely heard the horror stories: Hopeful homebuyers across the country are getting drawn into intense bidding wars that drive up prices and leave them disheartened. If you’re a buyer in this red-hot seller’s market, how can you figure out how much to offer so you can snag your dream home without overpaying? A lot of factors go into coming up with your offer (not just the price), and most of those decisions can be made with the help of an experienced real estate agent.
Be a Sales Manager to Coach Your Agents to Greater Success

As a manager, team leader or broker, your No. 1 task is to help, support and lead your agent’s weekly and daily success. Yes, you also help with contract questions, but your primary job is to drive listings, sales and revenue. The speed of the leader (you) determines the rate...
The Advantages and Challenges of Acquisitions, Roll-Ups and Mergers

On Sept. 14, RISMedia held its annual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, this year co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®. The exclusive, full-day, virtual event attracted thousands of industry professionals, featuring broker- and agent-focused sessions with real estate’s most influential and successful executives, brokers, agents, coaches and more.
CENTURY 21 Cityside and CENTURY 21 Cahill Associates Merge

CENTURY 21 Cityside in Boston’s Back Bay has announced a merger with CENTURY 21 Cahill Associates, formerly of Dorchester, Massachusetts. Both family-owned franchises, with a combined 80 years of real estate experience, saw an opportunity to merge two respected offices into one Back Bay location. David Cahill, owner of the...
Predators: The True Nature of Crimes Against REALTORS®

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor. There’s currently a misconception in the industry that...
Services Every Brokerage With Fewer Than 150 Agents Should Have

Residential real estate brokerages with fewer than 150 agents should still be able to provide the services and support to their agents comparable to what is typically offered by larger entities. While no one plans for these types of inequalities to happen, sometimes smaller businesses and their resources are overlooked. We don’t look at these inequalities nearly enough. When things become normalized and no change or action is taken place, we tend to keep going about our days and lives. So, what do smaller brokerages need to succeed?
Evaluating Real Estate Trends: Experts Discuss the Industry’s Future

On Sept. 14, RISMedia held its annual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, this year co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The exclusive, full-day, virtual event attracted thousands of industry professionals, featuring broker- and agent-focused sessions with real estate’s most influential and successful executives, brokers, agents, coaches and more.
Building a Future-Proof Business Model

For Ron Snow, broker/owner of RE/MAX Associates of Utah, building a future-proof business model is the only way to compete with the Goliaths of the world. A pioneer in real estate automation and technology, Snow launched his career in the grocery industry, spending 11 years in the technology management department at Kroger. While he ultimately got into real estate as an investor, Snow has made it his mission to resolve the dysfunction associated with the buying and selling process for homeowners and investors alike.
Extreme Buyer Competition Might Not Be That Common

The stories are everywhere. Homes that, within days or even hours of going on the market, receive dozens of hyper-competitive offers. Buyers who are not able to waive contingencies, offer well above asking price, or pay in cash are consistently being left behind as either investors or buyers with more courage (or recklessness) are snatching up homes.
New tool reveals ultimate owners of companies

Researchers from Skoltech, the European University at St. Petersburg, and Lomonosov Moscow State University have developed an algorithm that detects the ultimate controlling owners of companies. Applicable to datasets with millions of organizations, it runs faster and delivers more accurate results than competing approaches. By unwinding the complex web of owners, the algorithm makes it possible to get an idea of a closed company's compliance with environmental, social, and governance standards by looking at the practices of its more transparent owner. The study is available from the arXiv preprint repository.
Disruptor Roundup: Tech- and Agent-Centric Brand Bolsters the Real Brokerage Inc.

For emerging brokerages carving out their niche in the market, recruitment and retention of top talent have become essential to their trajectory. From better pay to an array of tech resources, newer companies are doing anything they can to appeal to agents. For Real Brokerage Inc. (Real), that has meant offering “low splits, revenue sharing, equity and more.”
Teams: How to Deliver Competition-Crushing Service

Think about the last time you had a fantastic experience as a customer. How did that experience make you feel? Now, think about the last time you had a poor experience. These two distinctly different interactions probably had an impact on you and influenced whether you would work with those companies or individuals again. Providing positive experiences for your customers should be the most important goal in your real estate business.
NAR Unveils Top 10 Commercial Office Markets

The commercial real estate sector is on the path of robust recovery, according to new data from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) that analyzed 390 commercial markets, finding positive net absorption and strengthening rents across the multifamily, industrial and retail property markets as economic production rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.
