Ocala, FL

Tableware prices depend on pattern replacement market demand

Star-Banner
 8 days ago

Q: We are thinking of getting rid of some very pretty Limoges china that used to belong to my great-aunts many decades ago. We would like to know where to sell this and know its true value. My wife has looked on Etsy but is overwhelmed by the amount of Limoges china listed there. Can you suggest a website or the best way to evaluate this china? I will attach a couple of photographs. We miss your weekly radio show, but enjoy reading the column in The Sun. Thank you. — J.G., internet.

