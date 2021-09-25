Wales-Based Dyfi Gin Debuts in Connecticut
Worldwide Wines welcomed a new Wales-based import from Broadbent Selections: Dyfi Distillery’s Pollination Gin, a U.S special bottling based on its award-winning small-batch gin recipe. A complex forage-led formulation, the spirit offers brightness and balance, using a unique approach to juniper and flora preparation, precision-distilled with more than 25 botanicals, using the London Dry method. The Cameron brothers, Pete and Danny, opened the Dyfi Micro-Distillery in 2015, located in wild Wales’ only UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. For 10.5 months out of the year, the team hand-forages for botanicals that showcase the brightness of wildflower meadows, the freshness of the estuary and the richness of Dyfi Forest. The team then cryo-vacs what is needed for planned production. The 45% ABV offering was awarded both Gold Medal and Best Welsh Contemporary Gin accolades from the 2020 World Gin Awards.www.thebeveragejournal.com
