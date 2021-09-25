CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea v Man City: Confirmed team news

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel makes four changes to the Chelsea team that beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last league outing. Edouard Mendy returns in goal after recovering from a hip problem, while Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Timo Werner are all recalled. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz drop to...

Chelsea will go six points above Manchester City if Thomas Tuchel records his fourth consecutive victory over Pep Guardiola. The stakes are high before this repeat of last season’s Champions League final. City will be desperate to avoid another stumble after drawing at home to Southampton last weekend and have injury concerns over Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte. Chelsea, who will be boosted by Édouard Mendy’s return in goal, will sense a chance to tighten their grip on top spot. However Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are out for Tuchel’s side. Jacob Steinberg.
