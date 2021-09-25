5 trade targets for the Panthers after Week 3 of the 2021 season
Which players could the Carolina Panthers potentially acquire via trade to solve some emerging problem areas on their roster?. We are now three weeks into the 2021 season and there have been some encouraging signs where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. Matt Rhule’s men are currently sitting at 3-0 following a win at the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, with plenty of substantial challenges to come before their fate is sealed at the end of the campaign.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0