5 trade targets for the Panthers after Week 3 of the 2021 season

Two games does not make a season, but the 2-0 starts by the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos sure has them thinking potential playoffs in mid-September. History says the 2-0 starts translated to making the postseason about 60% of the time when the schedule was 16 games and there were 12 playoff teams. That has to be amended some this season with the first 17-game schedule and 14 playoff teams, but the fast starts by those three teams has them off to a real shot to get there, which has to come as a bit of surprise to many, including myself.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO