What a game. This team certainly does not have a lack of drama and intrigue, that's for sure. The Dallas Cowboys used a second half surge to put away a tough, undefeated Carolina Panthers team en route to a 3-1 start on the 2021 season. This game had many ebbs and flows throughout, and the Cowboys were able to capitalize on some big-time play by Trevon Diggs and the defense in the third quarter to take a commanding lead that eventually played a huge part in sealing the victory. The Cowboys have officially put the league on notice and this team can certainly be viewed as a legitimate threat going forward.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO