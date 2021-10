One in eight acres of California has burned in wildfires during the last decade. Nine of the state’s ten largest wildfires since the start of modern record-keeping in 1932 have occurred within the last ten years, and the eight largest wildfires have all taken place since 2017. The director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Lab, Craig Clements, told The Mercury Newsthat it was because of “a combination of everything – climate change, decades of fire suppression and drought”.“Megafires,” as some experts call them, are fires larger than 100,000 acres and used to seldom occur but now are...

