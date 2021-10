Andrew Neil has torn into GB News, accusing the network of leaking “smears” to a newspaper.The veteran journalist resigned as the chairman and lead presenter of GB News last week, saying he did not want to be a part of a “British Fox News”.Yesterday evening (22 September), Neil lashed out at the broadcaster over his exit and insisted he would never appear on the network again.He tweeted: “After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, resulting in exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with load of smears/lies then unilaterally cancelling exit deal. Leaving me free...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO