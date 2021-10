After Linda Evangelista says she was left "permanently deformed" by CoolSculpting, we take a closer look at what the fat-freezing procedure is all about. This week, supermodel Linda Evangelista made waves on her Instagram when she announced she was suing a company named Zeltiq after a CoolSculpting procedure left her “brutally disfigured,” sending her into a cycle of depression and out of the public eye for more than five years. The non-surgical procedure is licensed to medical spas and dermatologists across Canada, as well as in over 74 other countries. While the fat-zapping treatment has been name-dropped by celebs in the past (Molly Sims, Khloe Kardashian and Deborah Messing have been open about using it), the very nature of the treatment being a body-slimming method means it’s usually discussed behind closed doors. The story has a lot of people wondering what is CoolSculpting to begin with.

SKIN CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO