Boss released their much anticipated Waza-Air Wireless for guitar players back in 2019 and I waited in line at the Boss booth to test them out for myself (they were worth the wait) at the Winter Namm show in Anaheim, California that year. Now, they are helping Bass players to be the Boss by allowing them to go totally wireless for silent at home practice, like their guitar playing counterparts.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO