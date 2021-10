Folks, we are down to the wire. By this time next week we will know for certain whether the Yankees got into the postseason, and whether they’ll be hosting or traveling to the Wild Card Game. It’s almost crazy to think that this regular season is just now coming to a close, since it’s felt like the season has been doomed about five different times — and it’s also felt like the Yankees could be among the World Series favorites two or three times. Hopefully, in a week’s time the latter will add another tally to its mark.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO