One of the most successful darts players to come from Gibraltar has announced his retirement with Antony Lopez set for a 'another chapter' off the oche. "It's time to call it a day, achieved way more than I originally set out. Another chapter in life, family and commitments. Let me happily pass the torch to the upcoming youth, never forgetting the exciting memories and experiences with great people along the way," said Lopez on social media.

