How Badgers QB Graham Mertz blocked out the noise before playing Jack Coan, Notre Dame

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
The Sanford Herald
 8 days ago

Graham Mertz stood behind a table Monday and fielded question after question about his predecessor. It’s a natural storyline as the No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team (1-1) heads into Saturday’s marquee matchup against No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) at Soldier Field in Chicago. Former UW quarterback Jack Coan leads the Irish against Mertz, a UW redshirt sophomore and the man who replaced Coan as the Badgers’ QB after Coan suffered a foot injury during training camp last season.

