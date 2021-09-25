Chris Pratt talks about his love of Mario and says his new role is a personal dream come true
We found out a little more about Illumination’s Super Mario Movie during Thursday Nintendo Direct presentation. The film is set for release in December 2022 and Mr. Miyamoto revealed the array of stars which have been cast for the upcoming animation in the presentation. Mario will be played by none other than Chris Pratt who took to Instagram after the news had been announced to chat about his love of the Mario franchise and the joy he felt at being cast as the iconic Italian plumber.mynintendonews.com
