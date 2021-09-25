Splatoon 2 Version 5.5.0 coming next week

Although it was revealed a while back now, there was no release date for Mamoswine just yet. Players have been looking forward to the lating addition to hit the scene, and now it’s not a long wait at all. Those looking to get in on some snowy action only have to wait until September 29, when it will be fully available for players to take a spin with and help score and guard goals as much as necessary.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO