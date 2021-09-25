CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splatoon 2 Version 5.5.0 coming next week

My Nintendo News
 8 days ago

While we received a good glimpse of the mighty Splatoon 3 during Thursday’s Nintendo Direct presentation, new news has arrived today about Splatoon 2. The official Splatoon 2 Twitter account has tweeted that players should expect the next software update to arrive on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning in Europe) The update will bring the game to Version 5.5.0 and full patch notes should be published on the day of release explaining the various changes which have been issued to the game. Splatoon 2 is available now via retail and also the Nintendo Switch eShop.

