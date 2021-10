If the other team is going to score every time they have the ball, does it matter if they drive 75 yards or 45 yards? Onside kick to begin the game or begin the second half, after every score and go for it on every 4th down. Some of the 4th downs will be successful and a small percentage of the onside kicks will be (not many because the other team expects it but the kicking team should get better at them over time).

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO