Didn't get beat by Wake QB. They just ran straight up the gut, as did UNC.

 9 days ago

Run D was inexcusable, and OL play was pretty horrible too. Couple guys along the OL who looked like they just didn't belong. How do you lose your man AND get flagged for holding on a DL taking an inside stunt, when you have help to the inside!? How could you not know that other 300lb man was there? Multiple instances where OL clearly screwed up blocking scheme or was totally confused by WF stunts.

If the roles were reversed and a UNC guy did that same play to one of our

Guys, this board would have exploded. And there would not have been discussion about "forcing the WR to continue to play is strategic and has competitive advantages". It was a blind side cheap shot that is being legislated out of the game. Sorry I love the Hoos but that is an ugly ugly moment in this day and age.
I think we just didn’t perform

Year 6 and we are giving up 59 points in a game. I can understand if it -- dnice1 09/19/2021 5:30PM. UNC scored 56 on VT last year, 48 on NC St., 56 at Duke, 59 on Wake, -- hoodeyo 09/19/2021 6:12PM. VT Week 1 was the outlier. But the...
At some point, it starts to look like one of the conferences dies

If the B12 expands to 16 then there just are not enough teams to go around for the G5. I'm assuming that the regional nature of the MAC and MTW keep them safe. It really comes down to the AAC, CUSA and SUN. Not enough teams. But that's just my quick take and anything is possible these days.
ACC 12 noon rooting guide: Pitt/GT? Duke/UNC? What best outcomes?

I'm thinking I want GT over Pitt. But.... downside is GT is looking a little better than expected. Are THEY the real Coastal threat and not Pitt?. I'm thinking I want UNC over Duke, since UNC already has 2 ACC losses. But... is UNC poised to improve and go on a run? Do they need that third loss NOW???
I don't mind saying I just went there straight up

After I got freshman acceptance to Tech they realized they overbooked at some point in the summer and asked me to go to TNCC for a semester. So that makes me a TNCC dropout then. Wonder if they would let me back to finish my course work there.
