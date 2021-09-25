Sanchez vs O’Quinn undercard results from Broken Arrow
Russian middleweight Timur Kerefov (now 12-0, 6 KO) put in a workmanlike performance in outpointing Jamaica, Queens, New York’s determined but outgunned Devaun Lee (now 10-8-1, 5 KO) over 10 rounds in the chief untelevised supporting bout of tonight’s ‘Rumble in the Rose District’ event, a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader presented by Salita Promotions and held outside in downtown Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.www.worldboxingnews.net
