Sanchez vs O’Quinn undercard results from Broken Arrow

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian middleweight Timur Kerefov (now 12-0, 6 KO) put in a workmanlike performance in outpointing Jamaica, Queens, New York’s determined but outgunned Devaun Lee (now 10-8-1, 5 KO) over 10 rounds in the chief untelevised supporting bout of tonight’s ‘Rumble in the Rose District’ event, a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader presented by Salita Promotions and held outside in downtown Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

