And those quiet murmurs have been silenced: Filippo Ganna remains the best time triallist around. Was it ever really in doubt?. A fourth-place in the Italian nationals, fifth at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal at the recent European Championships had indicated that the Italian machine was not quite producing his trademark best against the clock, but in what was quite predictable fashion, the 25-year-old successfully retained his rainbow stripes after a superb afternoon’s racing in Belgium.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO