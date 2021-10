Ohio University’s Homecoming Week 2021 will take place Oct. 4 through 9 and will feature both in-person and virtual events. The Homecoming Parade is scheduled for the Oct. 9 prior to the 3:30 p.m. football game against Central Michigan. Football game tickets are on sale and can be purchased at ohiobobcats.com. Other in-person events planned for game day include the OHIO Homecoming 5K Run and Walk, Bobcat Bash Tailgate and celebrations at Tailgreat Park hosted by Student Affairs and the College of Business. The Student Alumni Board’s Yell Like Hell Pep Rally will also take place in person on Oct. 7. The full event listing can be found here.

ATHENS, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO