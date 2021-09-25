Think you have to give the DBs an incomplete at worst.

Hard to tell how good/bad they are. With veteran QBs having all day to throw, crossing and out routes are going to come open. DBs generally were there on out routes, but with S having to help in run D, S were in no position to help in coverage on late/deep crosses. I was all over the DBs last week, but now, I think the biggest problem may be the total lack of defense up front and S having to overcompensate to help.