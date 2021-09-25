Cobia “Soldier” Breedy faces Sulaiman Segawa on Oct 29
New Jersey based Rising Star Promotions in Association with Events DC, DHH Promotions, TCMFB Boxing and Millions.Co are bringing professional boxing back to the district on Friday, Oct. 29, with Beltway Battles: The First Round, the first in a series of events to be held in Washington, D.C., at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, home of the WNBA Champion Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G-League.www.worldboxingnews.net
