Granted I want a more "normal" running game but not running the ball vs UNC wasn't the reason we loss. We couldn't stop them in the second half when they were running the football was the biggest issue. We had the ball for 12 minutes in the first quarter and was still down 21-7. Then on the flip side they ran the ball 14 times in the 2nd quarter to try to slow the game down and eat clock, yet we outscored them 21-3 in that quarter.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO