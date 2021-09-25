So, I’m trying to figure out why this defense is so putrid. Usually Bronco

Dials up weird blitzes to keep opposing offenses off balance. We’d see them coming from dbs and linebackers from either side of the field. But we’ve seen very little pressure and even 3 man rushes on critical passing downs this year. So…is it because we don’t trust our dbs at all to cover one on one on blitzes because they are so bad, or are we simply not getting any pressure up front from our DL rush on any downs leading to easily picked up ineffective blitzes and too much time for decent QBs to eventually find an open man. Easy answer is usually both DL and DBs,, but which group deserves the majority of the blame here?