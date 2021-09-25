CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

So, I’m trying to figure out why this defense is so putrid. Usually Bronco

By hooyorkcity Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Dials up weird blitzes to keep opposing offenses off balance. We’d see them coming from dbs and linebackers from either side of the field. But we’ve seen very little pressure and even 3 man rushes on critical passing downs this year. So…is it because we don’t trust our dbs at all to cover one on one on blitzes because they are so bad, or are we simply not getting any pressure up front from our DL rush on any downs leading to easily picked up ineffective blitzes and too much time for decent QBs to eventually find an open man. Easy answer is usually both DL and DBs,, but which group deserves the majority of the blame here?

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

ACC 12 noon rooting guide: Pitt/GT? Duke/UNC? What best outcomes?

I'm thinking I want GT over Pitt. But.... downside is GT is looking a little better than expected. Are THEY the real Coastal threat and not Pitt?. I'm thinking I want UNC over Duke, since UNC already has 2 ACC losses. But... is UNC poised to improve and go on a run? Do they need that third loss NOW???
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronco#American Football#Dl
sportswar.com

Maybe, but like you said these schedules are way out in time, I think it

Stopped the playoff expansion for now and the other Power Conferences from raiding each other now, but I am very skeptical the scheduling becomes a big deal. For Virginia Tech, I would rather play Clemson and Florida State more often. It would be better for recruiting and raise more interest for the Conference. There are 6 schools in the ACC that we hardly ever play. Fix that before sending us to Colorado or Washington where there is pretty much no history of playing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

I miss Hooker

Well he lost a lot of games for us…go see the Uva loss and the bowl -- sacramento hokie 10/02/2021 3:37PM. Did you miss him when Pitt beat UT? QBs run hot and cold HH more so. ** -- UTPr0sim 10/02/2021 2:57PM. You must log in before you can reply...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

I know MY recruits shooters, however, I think his approach of letting almos

Any guy to shoot an open 3 encourages guys to work on shot a lot in off season, etc. Amazing how much Horne improved in shooting the 3 from Buzz to MY's first year. Similar deal with Mutts. I really think the emphasis on recruiting guys who have worked to be good shooters and continued emphasis once guys are here is big key to MY's success.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

They won’t win by THREE td’s with that clown show at QB

Coan is immobile and loves to throw INTs; the second guy can’t pass and Drew Pyne,the 3rd stringer is going to love the noise at Lane…along with zero experience…. Yes, they may beat us but it will be a close game….
NFL
sportswar.com

Well, we’re only using about a dozen plays

With little variation it seems but I doubt I could call a winnable game. I just hope that something changes along those lines. Open things up a bit. Watching some of the games yesterday I was reminded there are some plays that are pretty crafty and imaginative. EDIT- . . . and effective.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Plus he will have full access to playoffs soon

I say this knowing that they will likely make the playoff this year. But it is not certain since they are G5. But once they are in B12, they are in the guaranteed playoff picture and the school will have a lot more money to pay him. Seems like a good spot to stay if he wants it.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

You have to stay at 9...or add teams

Their TV negotiations could well have them revisiting their August decision as well as their future scheduling plans for significant OOC games.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy