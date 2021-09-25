Eggington vs Jkitou broadcast at The Mockingbird Cinema on Oct 4

Commitment to the bit is stronger than ever in Tim Heidecker’s announcement of On Cinema season 12. Heidecker begins with an in-character newsflash from HEI Headquarters that his comedy web series with Gregg Turkington will debut its new season on October 6. The announcement quickly morphs into a chance for Heidecker to satirize crypto-grifters, announcing the launch of “HEI points,” which he describes as “an easy way to build value and show your loyalty to the HEI Network. HEI points will soon become the dominant form of currency as we look forward toward a cash-free future.” Heidecker mimics the talking points of “get rich” scams, saying “HEI points trickle down and trickle up,” they “put you in control of your finances,” and they’re negotiating so that they can be used to rent movies at Redbox. The new season will stream on HEI Network, which is an in-universe platform parodying the likes of Infowars and the Daily Wire that doubles as a way for Turkington and Heidecker to own their work outside of Adult Swim. On Cinema is basically immersive theater at this point.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO