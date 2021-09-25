CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eggington vs Jkitou broadcast at The Mockingbird Cinema on Oct 4

By RINGSIDE
worldboxingnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Eggington and Bilel Jkitou’s brutal Fight of the Year epic will be show again at an exclusive select audience screening on Monday 4th October at The Mockingbird Cinema in Birmingham’s iconic Custard Factory. WBC Silver Middleweight Champion Eggington went to war with French rival Jkitou earlier this month at...

www.worldboxingnews.net

Sherdog

Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. ‘Bombardier’ Rescheduled for KSW 64 on Oct. 23

The titanic showdown between former “World’s Strongest Man” Mariusz Pudzianowski and Senegalese wrestling champion Serigne Ousmane Dia has been rebooked for KSW 64. The Polish promotion announced the rescheduled bout on Tuesday. KSW 64 takes place on Oct. 23 at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland. The event airs on KSWTV.com. Pudzianowski and the man known as “Bombardier” were initially slated to clash in the KSW 59 main event, but Ousmane Dia had to pull out of the contest due to appendicitis on the day of the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Lopez vs Kambosos now officially listed for Oct. 16 in Brooklyn

Teofimo Lopez’s repeatedly-delayed return against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr appears to be fully set for Saturday, Oct. 16, the latest date for the troubled event from Triller Fight Club. FITE TV are now officially listing the fight for that date, having previously had it set for Monday, Oct. 4,...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Irish champion Craig O’Brien talks Samuel Nmomah clash

Irish super welterweight champion Craig O’Brien (12-2 with 1 KO) will fight talented Samuel Nmomah (15-0 with 4 victories inside the distance) on the 8 rounds distance at Milano Boxing Night promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1 and streamed live and later on demand by DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Simona Sarpa set for pro debut on Oct 16 in Clearwater

Italian import Simona Sarpa will make her pro debut Saturday, October 16 when she faces veteran Amarilis Adorno at Banquet Masters in Clearwater, FL. Originally from Naples, Italy, Sarpa dabbled with boxing in Italy but the sport’s lack of popularity in her area eliminated the possibility of competing. Sarpa relocated to Tampa in 2017 and shortly after moving stateside, she begun training at Fight Fitness Center.
CLEARWATER, FL
worldboxingnews.net

Watch: Tyson Fury discusses controversial Deontay Wilder mega-saga

Tyson Fury went through all the bullet points of his heavyweight mega-saga with American rival Deontay Wilder from the first incidents to the last. Fury spent an interview with BT Sport in which he reflects on the events of his previous two fights with Wilder ahead of their trilogy fight on October 9.
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
worldboxingnews.net

Vincenzo La Femina to fight Oleksandr Yegorov on Oct 1

Talented super bantamweight Vincenzo La Femina (9-0 with 4 wins inside the distance) will fight tough Ukrainian Oleksandr Yegorov (20-6-1 with 10 KOs) on the 8 rounds distance at the Milano Boxing Night promoted on October 1 by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, and streamed live and later on demand by DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Jason Cunnigham fires warning to Brad Foster head of Oct 9 bout

JASON CUNNINGHAM has warned Brad Foster that he will be taken into “deep waters” in their triple title showdown next month. Cunningham will be risking his European Super-Bantamweight championship, while Foster (14-0-2, 5 KOs) will defend his British and Commonwealth titles in their 12 rounder at Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday October 9, live on BT.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Maurice Weber gets itchy knuckles despite retiring due to hand injury

Three fights, three wins: Maurice Weber had another successful night as a head coach last Saturday night at the famed Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Ever since retiring from the sport due to a hand injury, Weber has fine-tuned his skills as a boxing trainer and currently works with a small, but talented group of up-and-coming prospects from his home base, the state-of the-art Sturm Gym in Cologne.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Fighter Locker clients go 12-1 over an eight-day stretch

While it’s challenging enough during the pandemic to even get boxers into fights, during a recent 8-day stretch from September 18 through 25, members of the Fighter Locker stable won 12 of 13 fights. The hot stretch started in Galveston, Texas back on Sept. 18th, when undefeated Colorado super middleweight...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

How to Enjoy Boxing

Boxing is a lovely sport that’s easy to get into. If you love boxing, you might wonder how to get more out of it. This can help you become involved in the sport, thus obtaining more enjoyment. Likewise, being involved will offer a better experience compared to watching the match...
COMBAT SPORTS
ucbjournal.com

Classic Cinema at the Depot series starts Oct. 1 with ‘The Muppet Movie’

COOKEVILLE – “Classic Cinema isn’t just an event – it’s a whole mood!”. That’s how Beth Thompson, Cookeville museums manager, describes the classic movie series that kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with 1979’s “The Muppet Movie.” It will be shown on the patio of the Cookeville Depot Museum, and admission is free.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Variety

‘Spencer’ Is ‘Going to Be a Big Deal,’ Actor Timothy Spall Says at Zurich Film Festival

Recently seen as a domineering equerry, Major Alistair Gregory, in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” keeping a watchful eye on Kristen Stewart’s Diana as she arrives at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas, Timothy Spall has high hopes for the film following its rapturous Venice premiere, the actor tells Variety at Zurich Film Festival. “‘Spencer’ is going to be a big deal when it comes out. It has been so well received,” he says, calling his character “a bit of an antagonist.” “He believes in the sanctity of that system. Britain doesn’t have a constitution and if there is one thing that...
MOVIES
Vulture

On Cinema at the Cinema Is Returning for Season 12

Commitment to the bit is stronger than ever in Tim Heidecker’s announcement of On Cinema season 12. Heidecker begins with an in-character newsflash from HEI Headquarters that his comedy web series with Gregg Turkington will debut its new season on October 6. The announcement quickly morphs into a chance for Heidecker to satirize crypto-grifters, announcing the launch of “HEI points,” which he describes as “an easy way to build value and show your loyalty to the HEI Network. HEI points will soon become the dominant form of currency as we look forward toward a cash-free future.” Heidecker mimics the talking points of “get rich” scams, saying “HEI points trickle down and trickle up,” they “put you in control of your finances,” and they’re negotiating so that they can be used to rent movies at Redbox. The new season will stream on HEI Network, which is an in-universe platform parodying the likes of Infowars and the Daily Wire that doubles as a way for Turkington and Heidecker to own their work outside of Adult Swim. On Cinema is basically immersive theater at this point.
TV & VIDEOS
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight Hemi Ahio features on Amir Khan Fight Night next month

‘THE TONGAN TYSON’ Hemi Ahio will use his big showdown at the Amir Khan Fight Night at La Perle, Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, October 16, to show he’s the real fighting deal. Undefeated Ahio (17-0, 12 KOs), who has ten KO’s inside the first two rounds, faces Dubai’s KO sensation...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
worldboxingnews.net

Sergio Martinez grabs debated decision to continue comeback at 46

Former middleweight force Sergio Martinez is now three wins into his return from a six-year ring absence after the Argentine’s latest effort. The ex-world champion, known as “Maravilla,” made another appearance at 46 to defeat the Englishman, Brian Rose. Martinez’s victory came via a unanimous but debated decision in the...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Jamie Mitchell vows to devastate Shannon Courtenay in Liverpool

Jamie Mitchell has vowed to make her Saturday October 9 WBA Bantamweight World Title showdown a “dark and devastating” experience for reigning champion Shannon Courtenay at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. The pair were originally set to clash on the third and final instalment of Matchroom Fight Camp on...
COMBAT SPORTS

