Top 10 Video Games You Must Buy This Fall and Winter

I Sure Do Hope Nothing Wacky Or Uncharacteristic Happens When I Launch This Fresh New MMO!. It’s no secret that launch day is, perhaps, the most important part of a game’s life cycle. It’s when the game has the most eyes, it’s when the game has the biggest influx of players it’ll probably ever see. And what were those fresh faces greeted with when they booted up New World for the first time? Well, apparently even Amazon‘s bottomless wallets couldn’t build up enough server infrastructure to keep things stable. Many players report long wait times just to get in, putting their adventure on hold for who knows how long.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO