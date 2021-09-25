CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Perkins Declares Giannis Antetokounmpo As The Best Player In The World: "As Much Of A No-Brainer As Turkey On Thanksgiving."

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiannis Antetokounmpo has shown the world that he could be a superstar that can lead a team to the championship. After a few years of shortcomings in the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks have managed to go all the way, and win themselves a ring this season. Antetokounmpo was the driving force behind that, and he deservedly won Finals MVP.

