Kendrick Perkins Declares Giannis Antetokounmpo As The Best Player In The World: "As Much Of A No-Brainer As Turkey On Thanksgiving."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has shown the world that he could be a superstar that can lead a team to the championship. After a few years of shortcomings in the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks have managed to go all the way, and win themselves a ring this season. Antetokounmpo was the driving force behind that, and he deservedly won Finals MVP.www.yardbarker.com
