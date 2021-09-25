Kendrick Perkins Declares Giannis Antetokounmpo As The Best Player In The World: "As Much Of A No-Brainer As Turkey On Thanksgiving."

After being bombarded with criticism for his playoff shortcomings, Giannis Antetokounmpo finally broke through the wall with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. The Greek Freak just put together one of the greatest playoff runs in the modern era that saw the Bucks win a championship for the first time in 50 years. It seems safe to say that fans slept far better this offseason than they did approaching the 2020-21 campaign when there was so much uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise and Milwaukee’s chances to win it all. As the Bucks geared up last season, we assessed the two-time MVP these three goals to achieve, and let us see if he achieved them throughout a hectic 2020-21 season.

