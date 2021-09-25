Get Outdoors

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junior Naturalist: 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 16. A special club for kids ages nine and older who are really interested in nature. Fill nature journals with findings and learn how to share your love of nature with others. Club will also meet Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 12, March 16 and April 16. Cost is $10 per session. Payment is required in advance of sessions. Call 927-4832 to register or if you have questions. Club size is limited. Membership required.

fairfaxcounty.gov

Get the Kids Outdoors with a Nature Scavenger Hunt at Green Spring

Round up the family and go on a “Nature Scavenger Hunt” at Green Spring Gardens. These fun, outdoor explorations are hosted the first Saturday of each month, and the next one is coming up on Oct. 2, 2021. Learn about different aspects of nature while hunting for themed objects around the park. The challenge is designed for family members ages four to adult.
FAIRFAX, VA
The Independent

5 fun activities to get your kids outdoors and loving gardening this autumn

Want to keep the kids out in the fresh air as long as you can this autumn? You’ll need to think of some creative projects so they can get their hands dirty in the great outdoors.Research has shown that exposure to good bacteria in the natural environment can support children’s immune systems and that gardens can play a pivotal role in helping young people develop.Four out of five schools that signed up to the RHS Campaign for School Gardening have reported gardening improved the mental and physical wellbeing of pupils, while 90% say it plays a role in skills development,...
KIDS
sierranevada.edu

Outdoor Adventure Leadership

B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies in Outdoor Adventure Leadership. and choose from Art | Creative Writing | Digital Arts | English | Entrepreneurship | Environmental Science | Journalism | Psychology | Ski Business & Resort Management |. This is NOT your ordinary college major. Discover the best outdoor adventure leadership major...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
#Outdoors
nurseryworld.co.uk

Your Outdoor Calendar: October

Springtime is often thought of as the ‘creative’ time of year, with nature renewing itself and people looking forward to longer days and warmer weather. But nature in autumn is working just as hard to shut itself down, and changes can be observed daily. Use the colours and smells of autumn as a creative springboard. Here are a few ideas:
LIFESTYLE
Hutchinson News

Outdoors: Alright, Fair Enough!

Over the years I’ve written this column my wife has tried numerous times to get me to fan-out into genres other than the outdoors, but I’ve pretty much a stickler for staying with what I know and do best. However, I love to write about my observations at the state fair, although it has, well, uh, absolutely nothing to do with the outdoors other than much of it sits outside.
LIFESTYLE
ourstate.com

Chetola Resort Is Bringing the Outdoors In

The casual observer might think that we’re the most relaxed human beings on the planet, but that’s far from the case. At the moment, Julie and I are wrestling with great inner conflict. Our brains are in a mental spin class. We are, to put it mildly, furiously contemplating the intense level of chill that we are currently experiencing.
TENNIS
wgnradio.com

The Great Outdoors: Remote in Alaska

Charlie Potter is back but this time calling in from one of the better remote locations, Alaska. Charlie is preparing for a week-long trip to go off the grid along the Bering Sea.
ALASKA STATE
vanceairscoop.com

Legion Outdoors a hit with veterans

Area veterans can find ways to refresh their spirits through an outdoor program hosted by Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20. The post has hosted Legion Outdoors for the past two years, Post Commander Tim Smith said. "We have therapeutic outings where we go hiking or kayaking or camping, various...
MILITARY
New Haven Independent

Edgewood Kindergarteners Head Outdoors

With arms spread wide, a class of kindergarteners felt a light fall breeze tickle their faces and wisp through their hair. “I can feel the wind!” one student called out. “These flowers smell like fruit punch!” another student said aloud. Students’ senses were put to the test Monday at Edgewood...
NEW HAVEN, CT
TrendHunter.com

Outdoor-Ready Minimal Fashion

Gramicci and SOPHNET. are the latest duos to work in collaboration as the two join forces to work on a collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The two put their heads together to spotlight the Japanese streetwear sensibilities of SOPHNET. and the technical fashion expertise of Gramicci together. As...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Outdoor-Ready Weatherized Moccasins

Clarks Originals prepares for the colder season and terrain that comes with it with the new Wallabee 2.0 GTX model. The signature shoe gets a new update that readies itself for the dropping temperatures. The model is coated in a water-resistant finish. It retains the usual Vibram sole unit foundation...
APPAREL
Loudoun Times.com

Outdoor oasis trends in Loudoun

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the desire to extend outdoor living spaces became much more important as homeowners wanted to consider safer options for gathering with small groups of friends and family members. Jason Dengler, owner of Wildwood Landscape in Purcellville, said he has been seeing a...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Napa Valley Register

Craig Smith's Downtown Talk: Let’s get together … outdoors

Blues, Brews and BBQ is just around the corner – Saturday, Oct. 2 from Noon to 6 p.m. It’s a day full of, well, blues, brews and BBQ. Four stages of music, one of them Zydeco, eight different BBQ vendors to choose from and a beer garden with two dozen different taps. We ask that you come vaccinated or tested. Mask up if it makes you more comfortable, but be there. It’ll be a fun day. For a full listing of bands, go to DoNapa.com.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
bigrapidsnews.com

PHOTOS: 'Mermaid' spotted at Manistee beach

MANISTEE — This may sound like a fish tale, but for the young children who encountered a mermaid this week in Manistee, it was anything but. The "mermaid" is Brittany Adams, who goes by Mermaid Phantom at appearances like the one sponsored by the Manistee County Library. Dozens of youngsters...
MANISTEE, MI
allears.net

Mickey Pumpkin Wreaths Are GONE in Magic Kingdom

If you can’t help but scratch your head at the thought of Mickey Pumpkins arriving on Main Street, U.S.A. in early August, then you’ll be happy to know that the fall season officially arrived yesterday — so those pumpkins are totally in season now!. However, we happened to notice something...
TRAVEL
Only In Colorado

You May Be Surprised To Learn That Colorado Is Home To A Haunted Castle

You have heard of (and may have even visited) Bishop Castle, Cano’s Castle, and Cherokee Ranch and Castle, but did you know that the Centennial State is also home to a haunted castle? If you dare, read on as we uncover the dark secrets behind Colorado’s Miramont Castle: Do you have a favorite place that you would like to see […] The post You May Be Surprised To Learn That Colorado Is Home To A Haunted Castle appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE

