Get Outdoors
Junior Naturalist: 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 16. A special club for kids ages nine and older who are really interested in nature. Fill nature journals with findings and learn how to share your love of nature with others. Club will also meet Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 12, March 16 and April 16. Cost is $10 per session. Payment is required in advance of sessions. Call 927-4832 to register or if you have questions. Club size is limited. Membership required.www.heraldpalladium.com
