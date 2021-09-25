Get Outdoors

Want to keep the kids out in the fresh air as long as you can this autumn? You’ll need to think of some creative projects so they can get their hands dirty in the great outdoors.Research has shown that exposure to good bacteria in the natural environment can support children’s immune systems and that gardens can play a pivotal role in helping young people develop.Four out of five schools that signed up to the RHS Campaign for School Gardening have reported gardening improved the mental and physical wellbeing of pupils, while 90% say it plays a role in skills development,...

