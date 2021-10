Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her takeaways from the Browns' win over the Texans. She talked about Jarvis Landry's injury and how it affects the wide receiver room and whether or not she thinks the Browns will activate Odell Beckham Jr. for week 3. She also discussed the struggles on defense and what they need to do in order to live up to their potential.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO