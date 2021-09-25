CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin De Bruyne Makes First Start Of The Season, Aymeric Laporte Returns! - Confirmed Lineups: Chelsea vs Man City (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

It was around mid-November last year when a 3-1 thrashing of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge kickstarted a record-breaking winning run. Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a repeat performance this afternoon.

His side go into the fixture in 5th place, after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend dropped them out of the top four. Chelsea on the other hand, are in flying form.

Currently top of the table, Thomas Tuchel's side have only dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. This is all the more impressive when you take into account the Royal Blues were down to 10 men for the entirety of the second half.

Here are the confirmed teams from tonight's tie in West London:

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Foden; Grealish, Bernardo, Jesus.

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Aké, Fernandinho, Lavia, Palmer, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres.

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Lukaku, Werner.

Substitutes: Kepa, Thiago Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz.

