Final injury report for Washington vs. Bills, Week 3

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The final injury report is in for the Washington Football Team’s Week 3 game with the Buffalo Bills. And, things are looking good for the road team.

Buffalo, which has had several players either miss practice or were limited this week, looks to be in good shape on Sunday, too.

Here is a look at the final injury report for both franchises:

Washington

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) is called for a facemark and Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) is called for a horse collar tackle during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There was no practice on Friday, meaning Washington did not release the usual injury report. However, we have updates on the two players who were listed on the injury report all week.

  • Running back Antonio Gibson (shoulder) would have practiced Friday. He is all set to play on Sunday.
  • Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (knee) was listed as DNP, which means he would not have participated if there had been a practice. He is officially questionable on Sunday. The good news is he returned to last week’s game after the injury.

Bills

The Bills are looking good for Sunday’s game:

  • Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was a full participant Friday. This is good news for the Bills. He will play Sunday.
  • Cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace, who were listed as limited participants earlier in the week, were full participants on Friday. Both are questionable for Sunday.
  • Safety Micah Hyde was also a full participant on Friday.

