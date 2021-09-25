Ravens kicker Justin Tucker revisits site of historic 'Kick Six' and how he rocked the fantasy world

Justin Tucker just kicked the longest made field goal ever. If he were to retire today, Tucker would be a bonafide first-ballot Hall of Famer. As far as kicking legends go, the Ravens K is undoubtedly in the upper echelon of NFL kickers because he has broken nearly every kicking record and has a clutch factor, unlike any other professional Kicker. The 4x All-Pro’s resume is as good as it gets and it will only continue to grow as he continues to achieve greatness in the NFL.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO