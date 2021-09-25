Ravens kicker Justin Tucker revisits site of historic 'Kick Six' and how he rocked the fantasy world
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Baltimore Ravens play at Detroit on Sunday, (1 p.m., CBS) Justin Tucker will revisit one of the best games ever by a kicker. Eight years ago at Ford Field, Tucker made NFL history, won the week for 11,000 ESPN fantasy football owners and lifted the Ravens to an 18-16 victory by hitting a career-long 61-yard field goal with 38 seconds remaining.www.espn.com
