Colorado park ride operators failed to check seat belt of Wongel Estifanos before her death

By James Carter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado amusement park employees failed to notice that a 6-year-old girl was not fastened into her thrill ride seat before she fell 110 feet to her death earlier this month, according to investigators. Little Wongel Estifanos was ejected from the Haunted Mine Drop ride in Glenwood Springs while on vacation...

