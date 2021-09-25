Riverside to host two free COVID and flu shot clinics

The Community Health Council of Rutherford County in partnership with the Town of Rutherfordton will be hosting a free drive-through COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The FEMA Mobile Vaccination Team will be administering the shots at the Rutherfordton Public Works Facility (230. North Cleghorn St) as a drive-thru-style event. Participants will be able to stay in the comfort of a vehicle and choose the vaccine they prefer. The FEMA team will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccines to all age groups that are authorized at the time of the clinic and they will offer boosters at the level of what is approved by the CDC on Oct 8-9. The return visit will be Oct 29-30 and the booster approvals my be broader by that time. Don’t wait to vaccinate. This is a safe and effective way for our community to knock out this virus. Make plans to drive through to become a vaccine hero.

RUTHERFORDTON, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO