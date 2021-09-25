Riverside to host two free COVID and flu shot clinics
Riverside Health System is proud to announce it will host two free clinics on the Eastern Shore in order to further promote both flu and COVID-19 vaccination. The first clinic is drive-thru and will offer flu vaccines. The second is walk-up and will allow patients 12 and older to receive the flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, with one in each arm; this includes second and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with proof of prior vaccination.shoredailynews.com
Comments / 0