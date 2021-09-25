KEYS TO THE GAME: Controlling Kamara will be crucial for the Pats
FOXBORO — It has been the story of two different New Orleans Saints teams this season. In Week 1, the Saints dominated quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers en route to a 38-3 win. New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes. In Week 2, the Saints were dominated in a 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Winston finished with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in that contest.www.providencejournal.com
Comments / 0