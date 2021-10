WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE) announced it is on track to award more than 5,100 grants, totaling around $2.6 billion dollars, to new and existing grantees by September 30, 2021. Grants provided by the Department under these programs will directly serve more than 1.3 million students and millions more attending institutions with approved projects. The grant programs are diverse and unique but share the same objective to address critical challenges that impede students’ postsecondary opportunity and success. These grants are in addition to the nearly $40 billion in emergency grants for postsecondary education provided to more than 5,000 institutions under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the grants during his visit to Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College in Michigan as part of the Department’s Return to School Road Trip.

