Healthcare supply chain leader LeAnn Born of M Health Fairview learned pandemic lessons to better identify the right leaders for change, pursuing action and not perfection. — The COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for healthcare systems in many ways. But even supply chain leaders firmly entrenched in their roles learned lessons that will improve their operations for years to come.LeAnn Born, vice president of supply chain at M Health Fairview is one such leader. Born has been at the supply chain helm of this Minneapolis system since 2010, responsible for supply chain at eight hospitals, more than 40 primary care clinics, and outpatient services like healthcare transportation.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO