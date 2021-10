On this date in 1718 Stede Bonnet (known as the "Gentleman Pirate") is captured by Colonel William Rhett while careening his ship Royal James at Cape Fear. Best known for having the worst and shortest case of a mid life crisis ever, Bonnet was a wealthy and educated land owner/farmer from Barbados. He was wealthy enough to have his own ship built (rather than simply steal one) and became a pirate in the summer of 1717 due to his wife's nagging and "discomforts he found in a married State".

