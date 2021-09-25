Leechburg Council hears engineer’s report about completion of Veterans Memorial Field turf project
Leechburg Borough Council members this week heard the report prepared by borough engineer Shane Michael. Mr. Michael was absent, so council President Tom Foster read the report. He said the turf installation project at Veterans Memorial Field done by Leechburg Area School District (LASD) is complete. The track surface has yet to be installed, Mr. Foster added. School district officials […]www.leadertimes.com
