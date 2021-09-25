Knauf breaks ground on new Texas facility
MCGREGOR, TX, September 22, 2021 – The Knauf Group (Iphofen, Germany) a family-owned business, today announced the expansion of Knauf Insulation North America with a 600,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility to be constructed at the Industrial Park in McGregor, Texas. Knauf Insulation is a leading global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation — delivering thermal and acoustical solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and OEM applications.www.shelbynews.com
