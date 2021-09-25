Park Board accepts shelter house quotes; TikTok vandals will be prosecuted
In addition to hearing Noah Henderson's bicentennial project pitch, the Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Board accepted quotes Wednesday for two new shelter houses. The board accepted Midstate Recreation's quotes for a 16x24 foot and 24x34 foot shelters. The bigger shelter will replace the current shelter at the MAC and the other one will be placed by the canoe launch at Blue River Memorial Park.
