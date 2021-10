DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Oktoberfest is in full swing as people slipped on their lederhosen’s, and took in the authentic German culture. The sights and sounds of Bayfront Festival Park took its members to Munich for the day. Barrel rolling, helicopter rides, and an authentic beer hall are few of the many attractions at the fest this weekend, giving people a taste of German life.

DULUTH, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO