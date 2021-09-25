CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheXboxHub Official Podcast Episode 97: Nintendo Direct Special

By Neil Watton
 8 days ago

As TheXboxHub Official Podcast fast closes in on the century mark, Episode 97 sees the team cover the recent Nintendo Direct presentation with a special. But don’t think it’s all about Nintendo – we cover some of the latest and greatest Xbox titles too, with Aragami 2, Operation Tango, BloodRayne, Struggling and The Artful Escape all front and centre. We also dip our toes into the world of PlayStation, mostly chatting about how the death loop works in Deathloop.

